Roanoke Police searching for 78-year-old woman with dementia

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing elderly woman.

78-year-old Pauline Booker was last seen at her home in the 600 block of Queen Ann Drive SE at about 7:00 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said she was last seen wearing a maroon/dark red long-sleeved shirt and black pants with a green diamond design.

Police said that due to Booker having dementia, they’d like to get her home to her family as soon as possible.

If you see Booker or have any information on her location, police ask that you call 911.