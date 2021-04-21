Local News

Franklin County student surprised with virtual visit from his deployed dad in the Army

The boy’s dad is currently serving in Kuwait

Franklin County
Henry Elementary School
Franklin County Public Schools
A Franklin County student was surprised with a virtual visit from his dad who is deployed with the U.S. Army in Kuwait (Franklin County Public Schools)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Being apart from your loved ones is always hard, but one young boy was lucky enough to receive a special visit on Wednesday.

Henry Elementary School surprised a student with a virtual visit from his dad, Sergeant Sims, who is currently serving with the U.S. Army in Kuwait.

The heartwarming visit was documented in a post on the Franklin County Public Schools’ Facebook page.

Officials said the students in the class have been talking about the military and Kuwait and had plenty of questions for Sims.

