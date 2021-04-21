Franklin County student surprised with virtual visit from his deployed dad in the Army

A Franklin County student was surprised with a virtual visit from his dad who is deployed with the U.S. Army in Kuwait

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Being apart from your loved ones is always hard, but one young boy was lucky enough to receive a special visit on Wednesday.

Henry Elementary School surprised a student with a virtual visit from his dad, Sergeant Sims, who is currently serving with the U.S. Army in Kuwait.

The heartwarming visit was documented in a post on the Franklin County Public Schools’ Facebook page.

Officials said the students in the class have been talking about the military and Kuwait and had plenty of questions for Sims.