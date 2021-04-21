Virginia Furniture Market planning $10 million expansion in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – There’s major economic development news in Franklin County as Virginia Furniture Market announces a $10 million expansion.

They’re building a new distribution center in the Virginia Marketplace Commercial Center on Route 220.

The expansion is expected to create dozens of jobs over the next several years.

The over 120,000 square-foot facility will support the company’s growing business.

“Our business has grown significantly over the last few years and this will allow the back end of our business to do deliveries and customer pickups and process an enormous volume of furniture,” said Joel Shepherd, owner of Virginia Furniture Market.

They expect to break ground in the next month and to wrap up construction by the end of the year.