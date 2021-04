(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this April 3, 2021, file photo, stadium worker holds up a sign for people to wear face masks before a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Houston Astros in Oakland, Calif. As the world struggles to break the grip of COVID-19, psychologists and misinformation experts are studying why the pandemic spawned so many conspiracy theories, which have led people to eschew masks, social distancing and vaccines. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Now that more than a quarter of Virginians are fully vaccinated, many are wondering when we can get rid of our masks.

Doctors at UVA Health say it’s safe in certain situations if you’ve been fully vaccinated.

Experts say data proves it’s safe to gather without a mask when some people have both doses indoor or outdoors.

If you’re fully vaccinated it’s also okay to gather maskless if others are not fully vaccinated, but at low risk for COVID-19.

Eventually, you won’t need to mask up.