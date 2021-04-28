67-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Route 220 Tuesday night in Henry County, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 7:04 p.m., police said a 2016 Harley Davidson was traveling south on Route 220, at its intersection with Route 670, when it ran off the side of the roadway. The motorist hit a guardrail and overturned afterward.

Police identified the motorist as 67-year-old Terry Ray Furr, of Bassett.

According to authorities, Furr was wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.