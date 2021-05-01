Altavista community gains more than just sales from 100-Mile Yard Sale

ALTAVISTA, Va. – Thousands of people are on the hunt for a bargain in the 100-Mile Yard Sale along Route 29. Stretching from Amherst County to Danville, more than 70 vendors set up tables and signs along Route 29 this weekend.

Despite a lull last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, sales are picking up again.

“I am just glad to see all these people come out after being penned up, and I think they enjoy getting out,” said vendor Dwight Bennett.

According to David and Monroe Coffel, every year the turnout seems to grow,

The Coffels have been participating in the event for five years and said it helps put Altavista on the map.

“They use our restaurants, they use our small businesses. It means a lot to our small town,” David said.

“It helps Altavista a whole lot,” Monroe added.

It also gives an opportunity to spark the next generation of entrepreneurs like eight-year-old De’Brianna and seven-year-old Da’Myiah.