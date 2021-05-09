Man hospitalized with serious injuries after shooting in Northeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting that happened on Williamson Road, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

On Sunday at about 2:40 a.m., police said they received the report of a man with serious injuries outside of a business near the Hardee’s on Williamson Road.

When officers arrived at the scene they found him lying in a parking lot with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Officers said Roanoke Fire-EMS transported him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

According to authorities, no suspects were located on the scene, and no arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text them at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.