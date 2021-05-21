Police seeking information in Lynchburg shooting that sent two men to hospital

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police need your help with any information regarding the May 20th shooting in Lynchburg, which sent two men to the hospital.

Officers say it happened on Fillmore and 16th Streets shortly after 9:30 pm.

Police found multiple shell casings in the area and one vehicle that had been shot.

Authorities say both victims are expected to be okay.

You could get paid if your tip leads to an arrest. You can also remain anonymous.

“We have had more malicious woundings this year than we did last year, but it’s really important that our community continues to partner with us and provide information. We’re not getting cooperation for the victims in this case to provide information in this case,” said Carrie Dungan, community relations coordinator for the Lynchburg police department.

So far, there have been 18 malicious woundings in 2021. That compares to 14 this time last year and 25 in 2019. Reports of shots fired are up more than 30 this year compared to last year.