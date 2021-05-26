What’s News Today: Reversion discussion, vaccine clinics

Henry County and Martinsville will hold a joint special meeting on reversion today. The two governing bodies could vote to approve a memorandum of understanding. As we’ve reported, Martinsville City Council voted in December 2019 to begin the process of reverting from a city to a town within Henry County. The move could eliminate more than $30 million in costs for the city, as Henry County would take over schools and social services. Reversion is expected to happen in July of next year and must first be approved by a three-judge court.

A new grocery store opens in Wytheville today. Food City will open a new store on Lee Highway. There’s a ribbon cutting this morning at 7:45 a.m., with the store opening at 8 a.m.

Temporary lane closures could impact numerous streets in Lynchburg over the next couple of months. Shentel crews will be installing new lines in several neighborhoods. Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 26th.

The Lynchburg Planning Commission will discuss the master plan for Parks and Recreation. The city says the plan has not been updated in 24 years, while trends and recreational needs have changed. In December, the city awarded a contract for consulting services for the project.

The Virginia Department of Health will hold mobile vaccine clinics today. In Sutherlin, there’s a clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. at Laurel Grove Volunteer Fire Department. In Riner, there’s a clinic at Auburn United Methodist Church from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Roanoke City Public Schools will honor top teachers today. The school system will honor all of the school Teacher of the Year candidates and name the District Teacher of the Year.

One Community One Voice will hold an ENOUGH Community Walk this evening. They will be in the Diamond Hill neighborhood, after a recent increase in crime there. The group partners with the police and sheriff’s offices, as well as the city, in an effort to bring the community together to reduce crime. They will assemble at 4:30 p.m. at Living Word ministries with the walk beginning at 5 p.m.