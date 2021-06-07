Partly Cloudy icon
Candidates campaign in final push ahead of Democratic primary

Local political expert says ‘established candidates’ likely to win

Lindsey Kennett
, Reporter

Decision 2021
Final push ahead of primary election
ROANOKE, Va. – Ahead of Tuesday’s primary election, candidates are making last-minute campaign stops.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who’s running for the seat again this year and leading the polls at 47%, visited Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Community Solutions Center in Roanoke on Monday.

“I’m going to run through the tape like I always do. The consequences are so big. We have to go big and bold,” said McAuliffe.

He’s facing off against four other candidates to see who will go head-to-head with Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin.

The other Democrats on the ticket include current Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Lee Carter, Del. Jennifer McClellan and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy. If either McClellan or Carroll Foy wins the primary and November’s election, they would make history as Virginia’s first female governor and the country’s first black female governor.

“If we want something different we have to do something different, and we have to vote that difference into office,” said Carroll Foy.

“I have more state government experience than all of my opponents combined leaning on a deep and wide variety of complex issues, and I’m ready on day one to lead Virginia,” said McClellan.

Other major Democratic races include Lt. Governor, with six candidates on the ballot. According to the latest Wason Center poll, Sam Rasoul is leading with 12%.

