VDOT looking for input on its plan to build a diverging diamond interchange near Tanglewood Mall

Rendering of what a diverging diamond interchange will look like at the intersection of Route 419 and Route 220 in Roanoke County.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Ever been stuck in traffic along Route 419 near Tanglewood Mall?

VDOT is looking to get your input on its upcoming project that hopes to alleviate much of that congestion.

The current plan is to install a diverging diamond interchange to connect Route 419 and U.S. Route 220.

Roanoke drivers should be familiar with the diverging diamond concept as that’s what now exists at the Valley View exit off of Interstate 581 onto Valley View Boulevard.

On Tuesday, June 29, VDOT will hold a virtual design public hearing for the project from 5 to 7 p.m.

In 2019, the Commonwealth Transportation Board approved spending $12.5 million of the project’s $17.5 million budget. At that time, construction wasn’t slated to begin until 2028; however, it’s now estimated to begin in mid-2024 and be completed in late 2026.

Ad

Crashes may be reduced by approximately 15-20% with the new system in place, according to VDOT.

Along with replacing the current traffic pattern with a diverging diamond, the project also includes modifying three signalized intersections along the Route 419 corridor with thru-cut design concepts and signal phase reductions. The three intersections are at Ogden Road, Elm View Road and South Peak Boulevard.

A thru-cut intersection reduces signal phases by redirecting side-street through traffic to turn left or right at the signal and to turn directly into businesses or to use a nearby crossover to make a U-turn, according to VDOT.

The plan will also add new crosswalks and sidewalks along Route 419.

Anyone looking to submit comments regarding this project can do so in one of three ways.

Completing the comment sheet at the bottom of the virtual design public hearing webpage.

Emailing them to jesse.weitzenfeld@VDOT.Virginia.gov . Please reference “Route 419/220 DDI” in the subject line.

Mailing them to Jesse Weitzenfeld, Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 731 Harrison Avenue, Salem VA 24153.

All comments must be postmarked, emailed or submitted by July 9, 2021. Anyone requiring special assistance to provide input or ask additional questions may contact VDOT’s Salem District Office at 540-387-5353, 800-367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711