New laws will make voting easier for the Commonwealth

LYNCHBURG, Va. – New laws will make it easier for you to vote in Virginia, and many local registrars are already starting to implement changes.

Registrars can now make a choice to allow for in-person absentee voting on Sundays. Also, a witness signature will no longer be required during public health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Changes to the law will also create more accessibility for people of different needs. That will include curbside voting, as well as a new tool that will allow voters with visual impairments to electronically receive and mark ballots.

The early absentee voting, no-excuse law will continue.