Cloudy icon
71º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

New laws will make voting easier for the Commonwealth

It will also create more accessibility for people of different needs

Kortney Lockey, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Tags: Voting Laws, Vote, Vote 2020
New voting laws take effect Thursday
New voting laws take effect Thursday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – New laws will make it easier for you to vote in Virginia, and many local registrars are already starting to implement changes.

Registrars can now make a choice to allow for in-person absentee voting on Sundays. Also, a witness signature will no longer be required during public health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Changes to the law will also create more accessibility for people of different needs. That will include curbside voting, as well as a new tool that will allow voters with visual impairments to electronically receive and mark ballots.

The early absentee voting, no-excuse law will continue.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kortney joined the 10 News team as a Lynchburg Bureau Reporter in May 2021.

email

facebook

twitter