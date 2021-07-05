Safety tips before your next trip on the water

ROANOKE, Va. – Expecting sunshine over the next few days, you may want to hit the water to cool off.

But there are some safety tips to keep in mind before you leave.

Lifejackets are a must if you are going to engage in any water sports and make sure they fit snugly.

But before you head out to a river or lake, make sure to check the water levels to see if it’s safe.

The United States Geological Survey provides a map that shows water data based on flow gauges.

Rainstorms can raise water levels and increase current speeds which can pose many dangers.

“If you have high water issues or anything that looks dangerous when you go down to it acknowledge that. If it looks dangerous turn around go home do something else,” Sgt. John Koloda with Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said.

If you get caught in fast moving water, try to lay back and point feet downstream with toes facing upward to avoid going underwater.

Avoid putting your feet down as you will be more likely to get your foot or leg caught on a ledge or a boulder that could lead to drowning.