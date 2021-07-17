Boones Mill renovation project tells story of more than century-old train depot

A renovation project in Boones Mill chugs along to tell the more than century-old history of a train depot.

Seven years ago, the town of Boones Mill saved the 1892 train depot to give it a new form of life.

Still needing coats of paint and decks, the train depot is transforming into a museum to capture the economic and lifestyle impact it had on the community.

It holds family value to town members including councilman Michael Smith who remembers seeing President Dwight Eisenhower at the depot as a kid.

“Came out on the back and waved and he started throwing out buttons and I remember I tried to catch a button and everybody got a button before I did, but that was kind of a real big memory for me,” said Smith.

The project needs about $60,000 dollars in donations with the hope to complete it by fall.