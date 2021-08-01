Man dead after overnight shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Lynchburg early Sunday morning.

At about 3:40 a.m., officers responded to the 1800-block of Park Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Police arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot. He was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

This is the eighth homicide in Lynchburg this year, matching the most in recent years, according to Communications Relations Coordinator Carrie Dungan.

Anyone who may have captured video of these incidents on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Additionally, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.