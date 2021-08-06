Walmart stores across the Roanoke Valley host Load the Bus campaign

SALEM, Va. – School buses are parked outside Walmart Friday to push the Load the Bus campaign.

Roanoke city and county high school bands and cheerleaders kicked off the donation drive.

For the past 20 years, Load the Bus helps prepare children for the new school year by hosting a collection of school supplies.

After the financial struggles, the coronavirus pandemic brought, educators, say donations are crucial.

“We had a great relationship even though we had some hybrid learning last school year,” Roanoke City Public Schools Chief Academic Officer Archie Freeman said. “So this year we got to get things back in order. Get them back in a routine. Make them excited to be back in the building. Use all our health mitigations. Make sure they are successful.”

The collection will continue through the weekend at the Walmart stores in Bonsack, Clearbrook, Salem and Valley View.