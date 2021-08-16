Crews on scene of house fire in Northwest Roanoke

Crews on scene of house fire in Northeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said crews were dispatched to the 4500 block of Westdale Road NW just before 10 a.m.

When first responders got to the scene, they said they found smoke and flames coming out of the building.

Authorities said the fire is located in the back of the building.

There is currently no word on injuries or the cause of the fire.

