State Police asked to investigate incident between Nelson County deputies and high school student

Altercation between Ti’lor Harper and the Nelson County Sheriff's Office (No audio)

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – An incident between members of the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and a high school student may be revied by Virginia State Police.

On Tuesday, Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford announced that his office has requested the Virginia State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation Division to review an incident that happened last Thursday between the sheriff and a student.

That request now requires approval by Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring before the review could begin.

A 55-second cellphone video, obtained by 10 News from the August 26 incident, starts with 15-year-old Ti’lor Harper on the floor and two members of the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Harper, Ti’lor’s mother, said her 15-year-old son was checking on a family member involved in an earlier incident.

While Rutherford acknowledged that different accounts of what happened are being circulated on social media, he asked people to exercise patience as the incident remains under investigation.

Ti’lor is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 16, according to his mother.

Following the incident, Nelson County leaders closed schools on Friday, citing an investigation and COVID-19 precautions, and again on Monday as the sheriff’s office investigated threats of violence via social media.

Below is a the video from a piece 10 News did on this situation from Monday, August 30.