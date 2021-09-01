Botetourt County bus routes canceled due to driver shortage

FINCASTLE, Va. – Some Botetourt County students had to find other transportation to school Tuesday morning.

Several bus routes were canceled Monday night due to a lack of drivers and COVID-19 concerns.

Staff from the school division who have their c-d-l’s have been stepping in to help to make sure students can get to school, but it could happen often if more drivers aren’t hired soon.

“Clearly, our hope is to communicate these changes, you know as soon as possible we respect the fact that, you know, making a transportation change for a family for the next morning can be quite a big obstacle,” Spokesperson Mike Moser said.

The school division will notify parents of the change by six o’clock the night before.

If students cannot make it to school because of a canceled bus route, they will not be marked absent.