Southwest Virginia health leaders warn of Labor Day weekend travel as COVID-19 cases rise

ROANOKE, Va. – Health officials nationwide are advising Americans to be careful if they plan to travel this holiday weekend.

The Roanoke City and Allegheny health district has seen more than 400 new cases of COVID-19 in the last three days alone.

Local health advocates say if possible it would be best to move all activities planned for this weekend outdoors.

“Because all counties in Virginia are in high transmission of COVID-19 we are very concerned and would like to see people take extra precautions this weekend,” Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District Christie Wills said.

The CDC also recommends those who are not vaccinated avoid travel to lower the spread of the virus.

Local health districts expect to see numbers rise because of transmission from the weekend sometime next week.