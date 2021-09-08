Man dies in Alleghany County crash on Route 18

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after a crash in Alleghany County on Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened around 7 a.m. on Route 16, just south of Route 787 when a 2002 Dodge Stratus was going north and ran off the right side of the road. The car then overturned and ejected the driver, 56-year-old Timothy Handy of Covington, according to State Police.

According to police, Handy was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.