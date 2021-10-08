Police arrest 4 teens in connection to armed robbery in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department arrested four teenage boys after an armed robbery Thursday afternoon.

At about 3:33 p.m., police responded to the intersection of 4th and Jackson Streets for reports of shots fired.

Police said a man and woman were robbed at gunpoint after the group of teens forced the couple out of their vehicle.

The group stole items from the couple and from their vehicle before leaving the scene.

Officers were able to locate the suspects and found a backpack from one of them that contained four firearms.

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy and charged them each with robbery, grand larceny and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to authorities, shots were fired at the scene but no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.