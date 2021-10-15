Ferrum Hall of Famer set to release second book

Ferrum College Alumni Sports Hall of Famer Nate Daniels will release his second children's book, "So You Want To Be A Hoop Star?" on November 1.

ROANOKE, Va. – Highlighting the importance of the mother-daughter relationship is the focal point of a new book written by a former Ferrum College athlete.

Nate Daniels had a Hall of Fame football career with the Panthers. Now the entrepreneur has entered the world of children’s books. His latest title “So You Want To Be A Hoop Star?” is set to release on November 1.

“I thought it was super important for representation purposes to document the journey of a young lady trying to achieve athletic excellence,” Daniels said. “I’m the father of a daughter who’s an athlete so that journey is very near and dear to my heart.

Daniels will hold a book signing at the Ferrum College bookstore Saturday morning at 10 a.m. for his first release, “So You Want To Be A Pro?”

