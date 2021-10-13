Around the Way with EJ--Check In with Nate Daniels

ROANOKE, Va. – Ferrum College Alumni Sports Hall of Famer, Nate Daniels, joins me for a special edition of “Around the Way with EJ-- Check In”.

We discuss his role as an author of children’s book, his inspiration, his first release and his new upcoming title, “So You Want To Be A Hoop Star?”

Daniels will be at the Ferrum College Bookstore from 10 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. on Saturday October 16, ahead of the Panthers homecoming game, for a signing of his first release “So You Want To Be A Pro?”

To see an earlier episode of Daniels on Around the Way with EJ, click here.