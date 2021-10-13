Clear icon
69º
wsls logo

Sports

Around the Way with EJ--Check In with Nate Daniels

“It’s not just about sports, it’s more than the game.”

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Around the Way with EJ, Nate Daniels, Children's Books, Ferrum College

ROANOKE, Va. – Ferrum College Alumni Sports Hall of Famer, Nate Daniels, joins me for a special edition of “Around the Way with EJ-- Check In”.

We discuss his role as an author of children’s book, his inspiration, his first release and his new upcoming title, “So You Want To Be A Hoop Star?”

Daniels will be at the Ferrum College Bookstore from 10 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. on Saturday October 16, ahead of the Panthers homecoming game, for a signing of his first release “So You Want To Be A Pro?”

To see an earlier episode of Daniels on Around the Way with EJ, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter