Massive crowd welcomes NASCAR’s return at Martinsville Speedway

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville Speedway was packed this weekend since COVID restrictions were lifted for the Xfinity 500 race.

With music blaring and thousands of feet shuffling around Martinsville Speedway, 6-year-old Shane can say it best, “We all like Nascar!”

The Xfinity 500 race was greeted by a massive crowd, attracting fans from miles away.

15-year-old Adam Relkin said he traveled with his father for 10 hours from New York just to get a chance to see the race in person.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “You get to meet new people you haven’t met before.”

Outside the race track, lines of traffic formed as campgrounds fully reopen and neighbors offered their lawns as parking spots.

“The drive was really not bad at all,” Christopher McDonald, a fan who traveled from King, North Carolina. “Honestly, it didn’t get bad until two miles out, and then it took us about 40 minutes to go to two miles.”

Loosening COVID-19 restrictions and expanding the venue to full capacity, and some fans said it’s the reason why they returned.

“It’s a lot better now,” Gary Johnson said. “It’s a lot better without all that.”

But McDonald said he is surprised more people are not opting to wear a mask as he brought one to wear inside.

“But honestly, I’m impressed with the scale of people here,” he said. “A little nervous about it because again with COVID, there’s a lot of people here. But that said, it’s nice to see this much come out. It’s nice to see people out and getting to do a bit of fun stuff this year. I’m happy with it but a little nervous.”

Martinsville Speedway already has plans underway to host races next year to celebrate its 75th anniversary.