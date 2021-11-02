31-year-old man dead, 26-year-old man hospitalized after crash in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A 31-year-old man is dead and a 26-year-old man is in the hospital after crashing in Rockbridge County, according to Virginia State Police.

State Police say the crash happened about a mile west of Beatty Road on Monday at about 5:34 p.m.

According to officials, 31-year-old Milton Travis Higgins, of Lexington, Virginia, was driving west in a 2000 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup on Route 60 when he went off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the road and hit a tree. Police say he was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The passenger, 26-year-old Charlie Fitzgerald, was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Stonewall Jackson Hospital, police report.

Authorities say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.