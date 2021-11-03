Pittsylvania County still a maybe on whether or not to approve sales tax

If approved, the tax would help fund needed repairs at schools across the county.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – As Danville voters say yes to a sales tax increase that will help repair schools, Pittsylvania County is still a maybe.

It’s simply too close to call. According to the Registrar’s Office, the decision is expected to be announced Friday after mail ballots are counted.

The tax referendum is sitting at a margin of less than 1%: 49.91% for and 50.09% against.

“Almost three generations could benefit from this,” Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Jones said. “It’s quite an investment.”

Superintendent Dr. Jones says there is about $60 million dollars worth of investments the county needs to make in schools.

With at least eight elementary schools being built around the 1960s, it’s going to happen one way or another.

“These older buildings aren’t designed for internet or computers. We also have 26 mobile units that children are learning in right now,” he said. “Those mobile units are older units. We’d like to move those out and create new classrooms there.”

If passed, the sales tax could go as high as 6.3 percent and could last as long as three decades. If it doesn’t pass, the county will have to consider raising the real estate tax.

The sales tax would bring in more than $3 million in revenue each year for county schools. In Danville, it’s projected to bring in $144 million.

“There’s a lot that needs to be accomplished in this to provide an adequate learning space for children,” Superintendent Dr. Jones added.

The tax increase wouldn’t impact groceries or prescriptions.