By 23 votes, Pittsylvania County says no to adding a new sales tax

Measure failed by 0.05%

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Pittsylvania County still a maybe on whether or not to approve sales tax

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – It’s official, Pittsylvania County will not be adding a new sales tax.

With 12,751 against and 12,728 for, voters made their voices heard.

The measure failed as 50.05% of the total 25,479 votes across the county rejected the tax.

Pittsylvania County - Sales Tax

Should Pittsylvania County be authorized to levy a general sales tax at a rate not to exceed 1%, provided the revenue from the sales tax be used solely for capital projects for the construction or renovation of schools in Pittsylvania County and that the sales tax shall expire by September 30, 2051?

Candidate

Votes

%

No
12,72450%
Yes
12,68050%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(32 / 32)

Here’s the official verbiage of the referendum that failed:

10 News talked with Pittsylvania County Public Schools Superintendent on Wednesday.

“Almost three generations could benefit from this,” said Jones. “It’s quite an investment.”

Superintendent Dr. Jones says there is about $60 million dollars worth of investments the county needs to make in schools.

With at least eight elementary schools being built around the 1960s, it’s going to happen one way or another.

“These older buildings aren’t designed for internet or computers. We also have 26 mobile units that children are learning in right now,” he said. “Those mobile units are older units. We’d like to move those out and create new classrooms there.”

The sales tax was expected to bring in more than $3 million in revenue each year for county schools.

