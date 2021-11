VINTON, Va. – The Vinton Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing teenage girl.

14-year-old Sasha Coe was last seen with her family on Friday, Nov. 5.

Police say she is 5 feet, two inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown hair. However, her family says she can change her appearance easily with makeup and different hairstyles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vinton Police Department at 540-562-3265.