Leyem: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 600 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2021 marks the fifth year 10 News is doing this series.

Meet Leyem

Leyem loves to laugh and is an unapologetic lover of Beyonce’s music that he loves to sing along to!

The 10-year-old says family means to him: “When you have people to love and people who will support you.”

He enjoys fast cars, especially BMWs. Leyem also enjoys video games, particularly ones about cars.

He also really enjoys riding his bike and scooter outside. Leyem is also quite creative, designing his own racetrack on poster board and hand-sewing a variety of miniature pillows.

He has demonstrated strides to do well academically in school as can be witnessed by his grades in math and history/social sciences.

He loves to be helpful and have a job so he can complete around the house.

He is a charming and amiable young man who is a great conversationalist when he is in good spirits.

Leyem has a strong desire to be part of a forever family and connect deeply and earnestly with its members.

If you have questions about Leyem or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services, Juliet Baldwin, Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Leyem here as part of the I Belong Project™. These videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong.

