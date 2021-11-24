Lynchburg’s Turkey Trot race returns to in-person this Thanksgiving

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg tradition returns in-person this Thanksgiving.

The annual Turkey Trot was forced to go virtual in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Runners and walkers picked up their race packets at HumanKind Wednesday.

The nonprofit benefits from the event, with every registration fee helping it feed two families.

Participants still had the option to go virtual this year.

Organizers had to max out the number of participants at 2,500 due to supply-chain issues.

“The final t-shirts came in last night at 5:30 p.m. So, when I say that we’ve been up against difficulties, just like everyone else in the country right now in getting shirts, and medals and race bibs on time; it’s the absolute truth,” said Lauren Barnes, community relations specialist at HumanKind.

Ad

The race starts at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Here is the list of road closures: