LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg held its biggest family reunion Thursday, the Turkey Trot!

It’s the 31st year for the fundraiser for HumanKind, an organization that helps Lynchburg-area families in need.

The group broke its record this year with more than 3,000 people braving the cold weather to run or walk the 5K. Organizers say the oldest participant was 84 years old.

"My favorite part about it is just watching the generations of families start this day. Feeling grateful, giving back to the community and just doing it together,” Ashleigh Karol, director of communications, said.

Human Kind raised $158,000.

Someone also proposed to his girlfriend at the finish line this year – and she said YES!