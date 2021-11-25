Fun and safety helps Lynchburg’s Turkey Trot return to in-person race

Thousands of runners, walkers and gobblers returned to the streets of Lynchburg for the annual Turkey Trot.

The tradition was back in person on Thursday after the 2020 race was virtual due to COVID-19.

Proceeds from the event go to HumanKind. Every registration fee helps the nonprofit feed two families.

Organizers say safety was a priority following the recent incident in Wisconsin, where a man drove through a Christmas parade.

“We worked really closely with the City of Lynchburg and all of our partners and our volunteers to make sure our course was safe, just making sure that we were taking everybody’s safety and risk into account. And, we wanted everyone to have a great day today,” said Ashleigh Karol, director of communications for HumanKind.

We’re told they’re still counting donations, but this year is a record for contributions, despite capping the number of participants to 2,500 due to supply chain issues with race t-shirts, bibs and medals.