New River Valley health director watches out for new omicron variant

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. – Global risk of a new COVID variant leads to President Joe Biden implementing new travel restrictions for eight South African countries.

Dr. Noelle Bissell from the New River Valley says she doesn’t think the travel restrictions will do much because she believes the new variant omicron is already here.

However, Bissell does not believe this new variant will lead to the same surge in cases like the delta variant since COVID variants do not mutate as often as the flu.

But there is a strong chance omicron could out beat delta and become the predominant strain in the states.

Bissell said COVID variants are becoming more transmissible but less deadly since more people are getting vaccinated.

Pharmaceutical companies are already tweaking formulas for booster shots and Bissell expects them to release data to the FDA and CDC in about 100 days.

With this new variant looming, the winter season, and the holidays around, COVID cases will likely increase so she encourages people to get tested for COVID immediately if they experience any symptoms.