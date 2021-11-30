Roanoke gang leader pleads guilty to ordering a 17-year-old boy to kill someone

A Roanoke man who led the Rollin' 30s Crips in the city faces a life sentence for his crimes.

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man admitted in federal court on Monday that he led a gang and pleaded guilty to one count of a racketeering conspiracy that included responsibility for a murder, as well as a separate count involving a conspiracy to murder a different victim.

Sean Denzel Guerrant, a.k.a. “Harlem Dunk” and his co-conspirators, Trayvone Raycron Kasey, Chauncey Dion Levesy, and Demonte Rashod Mack, were members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips, which also called itself the “Dirt Gang.”

Guerrant is facing a life sentence in prison for his crimes.

The Rollin’ 30s Crips are a national street gang founded in the greater Los Angeles, California area with smaller sets in other cities throughout the United States. The Roanoke set of the Rollin’ 30s operated primarily in northwest Roanoke, centered in and around the Lansdowne neighborhood.

Guerrant admitted Monday that he, Kasey, Mack, Levesy, and others conspired to conduct a pattern of racketeering activity, including multiple threats and acts of violence, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Specifically, Guerrant ordered Nikalas Lee, a 17-year-old, to kill D.F. to atone for Lee’s gang violations and perceived disloyalty to the gang, according to court testimony.

Both D.F. and Lee were members of the Rollin’ 30s gang, but fell out of favor with them in early summer of 2017, according to the Department of Justice.

The U.S. Department of Justice laid out the details of June 15, 2017 that led to Lee being murdered:

In the early morning hours of that day, Kasey drove Lee to pick up D.F., while Levesy and Mack followed them to a nearby Roanoke apartment complex.

After arriving at the apartment complex, everyone, except Levesy, exited their vehicles while D.F. ran away and hid, leaving Mack, Kasey and Lee together in one of the parking areas.

At that time, Lee refused to hand over his firearm to Kasey until Mack pointed his own firearm at Lee and told him to give it up.

After handing over his firearm to Kasey, Lee ran away in an attempt to escape; however, both Kasey and Mack chased him and ultimately shot him twice in the back.

Lee’s murder resulted from the two shots that entered his back, according to the medical examiner

After the shooting, Mack, Kasey, and Levesy returned to the gang’s “trap house” and met up with Guerrant and other Rollin’ 30s gang members, at which time everything that occurred was reported to Guerrant.

Last week, Mack admitted in federal court that he was a gang member and pleaded guilty to murder in aid of racketeering and conspiracy charges for gang-related violence throughout Roanoke.

Last year, Trayvone Kasey pleaded guilty to federal racketeering, murder in aid of racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death, interference with commerce by robbery, and discharging a firearm and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death.

Kasey was part of the same October 2018 federal indictment that named Mack, Levesey and Sean Guerrant.

Levesy has also pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering.