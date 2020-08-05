Roanoke gang member could face life in prison after pleading guilty to multiple federal crimes

ROANOKE, Va. – A 21-year-old Roanoke gang member could spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty a litany of crimes.

Trayvone Kasey, a member of the Rollin’ 30s Crips in Roanoke, conspired with others to commit murder and other gang-related violent crimes, pleaded guilty on Friday in federal court to multiple federal crimes.

He was federally indicted in October 2018 on federal racketeering charges, conspiracy to commit murder, and several firearms charges.

During his July 31, 2020, hearing, he pleaded guilty to federal racketeering, murder in aid of racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death, interference with commerce by robbery, and discharging a firearm and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death.

His sentencing hearing for Kasey will be scheduled after the trial of the remaining defendants, Sean Denzel Guerrant and DeMonte Rashod Mack.

Sean Guerrant, Trayvone Kasey, Demonte Mac and Chauncey Levesy

Kasey and his alleged co-conspirators, Sean Guerrant, Demonte Mack, and Chauncey Levesy, were members and associates of the Rollin’ 30s Crips, which also called itself the “Dirt Gang.”

The Rollin’ 30s Crips are a national street gang founded in the greater Los Angeles, California area with smaller sets in other cities throughout the United States. The Roanoke set of the Rollin’ 30s operated primarily in northwest Roanoke, centered in and around the Lansdowne neighborhood.

Kasey admitted that beginning no later than April 22, 2017, the four of them conspired to conduct a pattern of racketeering activity including multiple threats and acts involving violent crime.

Specifically, between on or about June 14 and June 15, 2017, they conspired to murder “Victim D.F.” Court documents further allege that Mack and Kasey murdered “Victim N.L.” at the direction of Guerrant.

Levesy has also pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering.

Levesy will also be sentenced after the trial of Guerrant and Mack.

Roanoke police and the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force investigated this case.