Montgomery County Baby Shop sees demand uptick during winter months

Montgomery County Baby Shop carries clothes, diapers, bottles, toys and more to give to families in need.

Christiansburg, Va. – More families in the New River Valley are in need of baby supplies this winter season and two churches are stepping up to help.

Every month, the Montgomery County Baby Shop hosts a drive thru service where families can pick up a box of necessities like clothes, diapers, bottles and toys.

It’s organized by Blacksburg Presbyterian Church and St. Paul United Methodist Church in Christiansburg.

They help about 60 families a month and are noticing an uptick as the weather gets colder.

Last year, they helped 220 families as many faced job insecurities during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Many of the people who we serve come back and give donations once they get on their feet,” Montgomery County Baby Shop Co-Coordinator Melinda Winslow said. It’s a neighborhood type of thing.”

The next drive thru service will be held on January 8th.

Families can head to the organization’s Facebook page to schedule an appointment.