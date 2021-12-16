Health districts continue to advocate for COVID-19 vaccine ahead of holidays

The clock is ticking to pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation by the end of the year.

ROANOKE, Va. – Local health leaders are urging people to be cautious about the spread of COVID-19 going into the holiday season. This comes after most localities in southwest Virginia saw a spike in cases after Thanksgiving.

As the Virginia Department of Health continues to track and learn more about the omicron variant, they are advising people it’s better to be safe than sorry while spending time with their families.

“There are a lot of uncertainties, but what isn’t uncertain is that these vaccines—while imperfect—are our best tool to prevent serious outcomes associated with COVID-19,” said Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are also working with local businesses to encourage vaccination or frequent testing for their employees.