Here are safety tips Roanoke officials say will keep your home safe during the holidays

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but the holidays can also be a dangerous time especially when decorating.

Officials want to remind people to be cautious when decorating homes with holiday lights or candles. Christmas trees can catch on fire easily if not properly cared for. Experts say to make sure your tree is watered and to use the right kind of lights on your tree.

“The main thing is to keep it watered and make sure it doesn’t dry out because if it’s dried out it’s much more combustible,” said Roanoke Fire Chief David Hoback.

Also, be sure to keep any open flames or combustibles away from decorations and furniture.