Two dead after weekend crash in Rockbridge County on I-81

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead after a crash in Rockbridge County over the weekend on I-81, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said that the accident happened on I-81 on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. when a 2002 Toyota Tacoma was getting on I-81 North when another vehicle crossed the northbound lanes, hit the guardrail, overturned and landed in the roadway. The Toyota was then hit by a 2012 Chrysler Town & Country which was going north on I-81.

Dustin Breeden, 33, of Buena Vista was the driver of the Tacoma and police said he died at the scene. Authorities said the passenger in the Tacoma, Gregory Boothroyd, 29, of Lexington also died at the scene.

Both of the people in the Chrysler were hospitalized after the crash, according to police.