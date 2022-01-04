Amherst County to open warming shelter as thousands remain without power

The shelter will open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Those looking for somewhere to get warm in Amherst County will soon have an option.

With about 3,000 people without power across the county, starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Amelon Elementary School gym will open as a warming shelter.

The gymnasium, on Amer Circle in Madison Heights, will only function as a warming shelter, meaning that no showers or food will be provided.

Those at the shelter, which remain open 24 hours a day, will be required to wear a mask.

The county’s public safety department will continue to evaluate the need for a full emergency shelter.