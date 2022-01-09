Franklin County warming shelter moves people out of the cold

As temperatures dip, a new warming shelter in Franklin County is opening its doors.

After a quick body temperature, check on the forehead and a scribble in the attendance book, anyone in need can step into the new warming shelter.

Redwood Outreach Center in Rocky Mount renovated the church with the winter mission in mind to provide warmth and security.

“We want people to feel at home here, and we want them to know that there is a place for them here,” said Redwood United Methodist Church Co-Pastor Clayton Payne.

The center can hold up to 20 people as they lay out cots and blankets.

With two showers installed in each of the men’s and women’s bathrooms, Susan Hughes, with Lake Christian Ministries, even supplied toiletries for people of color to make it more hospitable.

“When we say we care for all and we are open for all, our actions show that we care for all,” she said. “By understanding their needs and meeting their needs.”

The vision for the center came about just three months ago, according to Redwood United Methodist Church Co-Pastor Sarah Payne. As families walk in and share their stories, it touches Sarah’s heart.

“If we cannot see the face of the person that we are engaging with as worthy of love, as a valuable human being, then we are not living what we are called to do and to be,” she said.

Evening meals and breakfast are provided along with books and entertainment to pass the time.

The shelter opens every night at 7 p.m. and closes at 8 p.m. Families can stay until 8 a.m. the next morning.

The shelter will run from now till March 4.

Volunteers are still needed so if anyone is interested people can call 540-384-0010.