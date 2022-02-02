You can ‘Spread the Love’ to family, friends while also raising money for children in foster care

You can show your love to family and friends this month while also raising money to help children in foster care.

Isaiah 117 House in Lynchburg is kicking off its Spread the Love campaign, where you pay $50 to receive a display of hearts for 24 hours.

Funds raised will help the group build a fully furnished home where children awaiting foster care can go temporarily, rather than wait at the Department of Social Services.

“We have a few nominations lined up. People are really excited. I have someone who is going to nominate their granddaughter on Valentine’s Day, and it’s just a cute little surprise. Kids love it, all ages love it; so we’re excited to get the ball rolling here,” said Dana Guenther, program coordinator of Lynchburg’s Isaiah 117 House.

The group’s so-called ‘sign fairies’ will deliver the hearts outside a home, church, school or business every day in February.