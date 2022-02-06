Bridgewater College establishes John Painter and Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson memorial fund

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – Bridgewater College has created a memorial student support fund in commemoration of two fallen heroes.

The fund will memorialize the heroic actions and ultimate sacrifice of Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson. This comes after the two were shot and killed as they worked to protect their campus community from an active shooter on Feb. 1.

The exact use of the fund has not yet been decided as the Bridgewater College Campus Police Department strives to find the best way to recognize two of their own.

If you’re interested in making a monetary donation, you can do so here.

A joint funeral service will be held for the two campus officers on Feb. 9 at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.