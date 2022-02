Two people are in the hospital after a car flipped over in Moneta, according to the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department.

MONETA, Va. – Two people are in the hospital after a car flipped over in Moneta, according to the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews were sent to Goodview Road and arrived to find a vehicle on its side. Once authorities stabilized the vehicle and removed the roof, they were able to help get the driver out of the car.

As a result of the crash, two people were sent to a hospital in the area.

No word yet on the extent of their injuries.

