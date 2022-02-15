Running community honors cyclist killed in crash with pub run and walk in Roanoke

The community is continuing to remember Tabitha Thompson, a bicyclist who died Friday after being hit by a car.

On Tuesday night, Fleet Feet’s weekly pub run and walk will be in memory of Thompson. It starts at 6 p.m. at Big Lick Brewing Company in downtown Roanoke. There will be pictures on display and cards to sign. Those attending are asked to continue sharing their stories about her.

“If you’re on social media, you’ve already learned a whole lot about her because the outpouring of stories about her. She was a teeny tiny little person and she put 150% energy into everything she did,” said Fleet Feet owner Robin Lewis.

Thompson was training for the Blue Ridge Marathon and many people have taken to social media with the hashtag #Miles4Tab to dedicate their training to her memory.