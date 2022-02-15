Running community honors cyclist killed in crash with pub run and walk in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The community is continuing to remember Tabitha Thompson, a bicyclist who died Friday after being hit by a car.
On Tuesday night, Fleet Feet’s weekly pub run and walk will be in memory of Thompson. It starts at 6 p.m. at Big Lick Brewing Company in downtown Roanoke. There will be pictures on display and cards to sign. Those attending are asked to continue sharing their stories about her.
[Community remembers Botetourt County woman killed in bicycle crash for her ‘firecracker of a personality’]
“If you’re on social media, you’ve already learned a whole lot about her because the outpouring of stories about her. She was a teeny tiny little person and she put 150% energy into everything she did,” said Fleet Feet owner Robin Lewis.
Thompson was training for the Blue Ridge Marathon and many people have taken to social media with the hashtag #Miles4Tab to dedicate their training to her memory.