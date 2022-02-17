Michael Brown pleads not guilty by reason of insanity to all charges in connection with the murder of his stepfather

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – An ex-Marine charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of his stepfather pleaded not guilty to all seven charges against him by reason of insanity on Thursday.

Michael Brown, the man who led authorities on a nationwide manhunt entered his plea during his hearing in Franklin Circuit Court.

Brown is charged with the 2019 murder of his stepfather, Rodney Brown.

Michael Brown was on the run for about 18 days after his stepfather’s death prior to being arrested in Franklin County.

On Thursday, the two doctors who performed a mental health evaluation on Brown testified that each of them found that he meets the requirements for an insanity defense in Virginia based on his reports of depression and blackouts, or episodes of dissociation.

During the hearing, Brown also agreed to a bench trial, meaning it will solely be up to the judge, not a jury, to have the final say on whether or not he was insane at the time of the murder.

Also during the hearing, Brown’s defense said that he didn’t remember killing Rodney and that he woke up with the rifle on his chest and his mother crying.

His defense team also revealed that Brown has a history of mental health issues in his family and that while serving in the United States Marine Corps, Brown claimed he went AWOL in 2019 to avoid harming others.

His defense team also mentioned that Brown’s mother was in a mental hospital for years and that during that time Rodney raised him and also physically abused both Michael and his brother.

Brown currently faces the following charges:

First-degree murder of Rodney Wilfred Brown

Use of a firearm while committing murder

Breaking and entering with intent to commit a misdemeanor, except assault and battery or trespass, while armed with a deadly weapon

Larceny of a firearm belonging to Rodney Brown

Use of a firearm while committing burglary

Stealing Rodney Brown’s credit card

Breaking and entering with the intent to commit larceny, while armed with a deadly weapon

His trial is scheduled to continue on Wednesday, February 23.