‘Now is the time for me to join you’: Lindsey Ward leaving WSLS 10 this March

“This is home. I’m not moving away. It’s just that now is the time for me to join you at the table and become a WSLS 10 viewer.”

ROANOKE, Va. – This article is difficult to write in one sense and exciting in another.

As to not bury the lede, Lindsey Ward’s final day at WSLS 10 will be March 4.

To answer the question you may be asking, no, no one is kicking Lindsey out.

If you remember, back in September, Lindsey and her husband welcomed their first child.

I’ll let Lindsey explain the rest.

“It was very shortly after she was born that I knew I couldn’t continue my pace of work life and be the mom I want to become,” wrote Lindsey in a letter to WSLS Insiders. “This is home. I’m not moving away. It’s just that now is the time for me to join you at the table and become a WSLS 10 viewer.”

Lindsey has been with us since she was hired as a weekday reporter in March 2008.

It didn’t take long for the Alleghany County native to move up within the station, quickly becoming a weekend anchor and then, in 2012, moving to weekdays on the anchor desk.

While at Alleghany High School, Lindsey was a member of the cheerleading team. (Lindsey Ward)

Since then, there’s not a newscast that we air that Lindsey hasn’t at some point anchored.

In 2019, she also took on a role as a co-host of our lifestyle show, “Daytime Blue Ridge.”

Who could forget when Lindsey traveled across the pond in 2018 to cover the wedding of Megan Markle and Prince Harry?

We certainly can’t forget when she interviewed Dennis Quaid after the actor adopted Dennis Quaid, a cat at a Lynchburg shelter named after him.

To say that we’ll miss Lindsey in the newsroom is a vast understatement. At the same time, all of us here are extremely excited for this next chapter for her and we wish her nothing but the best!