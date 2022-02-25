49º
YOVASO gives away $1,000 grants to schools to push for safe after-prom party

Alexus Davila, Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia schools have a chance to receive some grant money to throw an after-prom party to help keep students safe.

For the first time, Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety is giving out seven $1,000 grants to schools.

The goal is to help keep students safe on one of the most memorable days for a high school student.

Schools can start applying from now until Sunday, March 13.

Winners will be announced on March 16.

To learn about the rules and contest information, visit the YOVASO website.

Free Arrive Alive materials and safe-driving messages are also available on the website for schools to use.

