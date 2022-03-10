Trial date set for Montgomery County man charged in connection to U.S. Capitol riots

Left: Photo of Jeremy Groseclose from criminal complaint RIGHT: Photos authorities believe show Jeremy Groseclose at and inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – An Elliston man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol will be on trial later this year.

Jeremy Groseclose’s trial date is set for Monday, Aug. 8 at 9 a.m. in a courtroom that will be determined at a later time based on the “applicable courthouse protocols regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.”

Last February, Groseclose was initially arrested at his home in eastern Montgomery County on four federal charges that include: obstruction of law enforcement, obstruction of Congress, knowingly entering a restricted building and violent entry on Capitol grounds. Authorities say someone in the community turned him in.

Then in April 2021, a grand jury indicted Groseclose on six charges:

Civil disorder

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

A pre-trial conference will also be held on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. via videoconference.

